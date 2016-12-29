Flyers' Steve Mason: Struggles against Blues

Mason saved just 19 of 24 shots during Wednesday's loss to St. Louis.

The veteran netminder entered the game with a 9-2-1 record, .928 save percentage and 2.23 GAA through his previous 12 outings, but this was a daunting matchup. The Blues improved to 14-2-4 at home, after all. Mason remains a solid No. 2 goalie for your virtual club, and he's a strong start against the majority of opponents.