Flyers' Steve Mason: Tending twine Tuesday against Buffalo
Mason will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Sabres, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Mason has struggled of late, posting an abysmal 0-4-2 record while maintaining an ugly 3.59 GAA and .860 save percentage over his last six appearances. The 28-year-old backstop will look to get back on track in a highly favorable road matchup with a Sabres team that's only averaging 2.11 goals per game at home this season, 29th in the NHL.
More News
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Extends losing streak despite strong effort•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Back between pipes Sunday•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Losses fifth straight start•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Defending net Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Outplayed in loss to Ducks•
-
Flyers' Steve Mason: Starting Sunday despite injury•