Flyers' Steve Mason: Three-goal second period leads to another loss

Mason gave up three goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.

All three tallies came in the second period, capped off by Evander Kane's goal with just nine seconds left in the frame. That's now seven consecutive losses for Mason (five of those in regulation), and he's given up 20 goals on just 150 shots in that span -- an .867 save mark. The good will Mason built up among fantasy owners with his December winning streak has clearly faded, as his season stats have withered back to ugly status: a 2.80 GAA and .903 save percentage.