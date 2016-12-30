Flyers' Steve Mason: Will start between pipes Friday

Mason will be in the crease for Friday's tilt with San Jose, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 28-year-old hasn't been great this year with a .905 save percentage, but he's been even worse his last two times out, allowing seven goals on 32 shots. The Sharks put up the ninth most shots per game, but they only score 2.51 goals per game, 10th worst in the league, so Mason will have a tough challenge ahead of him.