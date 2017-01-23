Flyers' Steve Mason: Wins first game since Dec. 21

Mason allowed two goals on 38 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Islanders on Sunday.

It's been a really rough few weeks for Mason. Heading into Sunday, Mason was 0-6-2 with a .844 save percentage since Dec. 22. That streak dropped his record below .500 and ballooned his GAA to 2.95. But with Mason posting his best save percentage since Dec. 21, perhaps Sunday will get him back on track.