Leier signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Flyers on Friday. According to CapFriendly, he'll make $806,588 at the NHL level and $70,000 in the minors.

While he's been limited to 16 NHL games (one goal, one assist) through his first two seasons, Leier may eventually evolve into a steady third-line contributor. His past three campaigns biding time with AHL Lehigh Valley included 45 goals and 71 assists in 192 contests.