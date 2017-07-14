Play

Leier signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Flyers on Friday. According to CapFriendly, he'll make $806,588 at the NHL level and $70,000 in the minors.

While he's been limited to 16 NHL games (one goal, one assist) through his first two seasons, Leier may eventually evolve into a steady third-line contributor. His past three campaigns biding time with AHL Lehigh Valley included 45 goals and 71 assists in 192 contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...