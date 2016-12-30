Flyers' Travis Konecny: Healthy scratch Friday
Konecny won't play in Friday's game against San Jose, Tim Panaccio of CSN Philadelphia reports.
According to head coach Dave Hakstol, Konecny has to work on "little things" in his game, and will be benched to prove a point. The timing of the benching is a bit odd, considering Konecny had his second two-point game of the season his last time out. He will likely return in Sunday's game against Anaheim.
