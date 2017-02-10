Konecny (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Given his 4-to-6 week return timetable, it comes as no surprise that Konecny has been placed on IR. In a corresponding move, the Flyers recalled forward Jordan Weal from AHL Lehigh Valley. Konecny hits the pause button on what has been a productive rookie campaign, fashioning seven goals and 15 assists in 51 games, including three goals and an assist on the man advantage.

