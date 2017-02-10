Flyers' Travis Konecny: Lands on IR
Konecny (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Given his 4-to-6 week return timetable, it comes as no surprise that Konecny has been placed on IR. In a corresponding move, the Flyers recalled forward Jordan Weal from AHL Lehigh Valley. Konecny hits the pause button on what has been a productive rookie campaign, fashioning seven goals and 15 assists in 51 games, including three goals and an assist on the man advantage.
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Out 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Suffers injury Monday•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Strikes on power play Thursday•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Healthy scratch Friday•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Posts first multi-point game since debut•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Penalty minutes build up to 17 in loss•