Konecny (lower body) will miss the next 4-to-6 weeks, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Konecny has put up nice numbers despite averaging just 14:36 of ice time, so it's a shame that he'll have to miss a decent chunk of time during his rookie season. Matt Read is projected to draw into the lineup Thursday and could see more playing time going forward while Konecny remains sidelined.

