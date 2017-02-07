Flyers' Travis Konecny: Out 4-to-6 weeks
Konecny (lower body) will miss the next 4-to-6 weeks, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Konecny has put up nice numbers despite averaging just 14:36 of ice time, so it's a shame that he'll have to miss a decent chunk of time during his rookie season. Matt Read is projected to draw into the lineup Thursday and could see more playing time going forward while Konecny remains sidelined.
