Flyers' Travis Konecny: Posts first multi-point game since debut
Konecny collected two even-strength assists during Wednesday's loss to St. Louis.
The rookie notched two assists during his NHL debut, but Konecny hadn't posted a multi-point showing since. He's provided a respectable four goals and 18 points for a freshman, but those numbers don't move the offensive needle in most seasonal settings. Konecny is likely best left to keeper/dynasty leagues at this stage of his career.
