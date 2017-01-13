Konecny scored a first-period power-play goal in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over Vancouver.

Unfortunately, he also skated only 11:55, the third-lowest mark all Flyers. Konecny has all kinds of talent, but right now, he's just a 19-year-old kid who's seeing inconsistent ice time. Owners in keeper leagues should pursue him, but those in seasonal formats should be prepared for mediocrity (at best).