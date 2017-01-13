Flyers' Travis Konecny: Strikes on power play Thursday
Konecny scored a first-period power-play goal in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over Vancouver.
Unfortunately, he also skated only 11:55, the third-lowest mark all Flyers. Konecny has all kinds of talent, but right now, he's just a 19-year-old kid who's seeing inconsistent ice time. Owners in keeper leagues should pursue him, but those in seasonal formats should be prepared for mediocrity (at best).
More News
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Healthy scratch Friday•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Posts first multi-point game since debut•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Penalty minutes build up to 17 in loss•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Pots showstopper•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Continues to impress•
-
Flyers' Travis Konecny: Shines in debut with two helpers•