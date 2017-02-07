Konecny departed Monday's game against the Blues with a lower-body injury and did not return.

The 19-year-old has been moderately productive in his first NHL season, recording 22 points and 105 shots on goal in 51 games. It's too early to say how severe Konecny's injury might be, so owners should be sure to check back in prior to the team's next game Thursday against the Islanders for further information.