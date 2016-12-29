Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Continues career-best pace
Simmonds scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist during Wednesday's loss to St. Louis.
Now up to 17 goals and 31 points, Simmonds is well on his way to the third 60-point showing of his career and has produced at an 82-game pace of 68.7 points. Add his 98 shots, 60 penalty minutes and 74 hits, and Simmonds checks out as one of the best cross-category contributors in the league.
