Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Drops down depth chart at practice
Simmonds skated on the third line with Brayden Schenn and Travis Konecny during Friday's practice, Tim Panaccio of CSN Philly reports.
Typically dropping down the lineup isn't a positive, but it isn't far-fetched to suggest the Konecny-Schenn-Simmonds trio is the most dangerous Philadelphia line. Additionally, Simmonds still has his net-front role with the No. 1 power-play unit to help pad his numbers. The veteran winger remains an elite cross-category contributor in all fantasy settings, and you shouldn't overreact to his linemate shuffle at five-on-five.
