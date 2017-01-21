Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Drops down the depth chart at practice

Simmonds skated on the third line with Brayden Schenn and Travis Konecny during Friday's practice, Tim Panaccio of CSN Philly reports.

Typically dropping down the lineup isn't a positive, but it isn't far-fetched to suggest the Konecny-Schenn-Simmonds trio is the most dangerous Philadelphia line. Additionally, Simmonds still has his net-front role with the No. 1 power-play unit t help pad his numbers. The veteran winger remains an elite cross-category contributor in all fantasy settings, and you shouldn't overreact to his linemate shuffle at five-on-five.