Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Hits 20-goal mark
Simmonds scored his 20th goal of the season during Wednesday's win over the Rangers.
The veteran winger has now hit the 20-goal plateau in each of his past five full seasons, and alongside his excellent supporting statistics, Simmonds has emerged as a high-end fantasy asset because of his cross-category production. His role with the No. 1 power-play unit and ability to slide up and down the depth chart without suffering offensive declines makes him one of the more reliable scorers year in, year out.
