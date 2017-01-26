Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Hits 20-goal mark

Simmonds scored his 20th goal of the season during Wednesday's win over the Rangers.

The veteran winger has now hit the 20-goal plateau in each of his past five full seasons, and alongside his excellent supporting statistics, Simmonds has emerged as a high-end fantasy asset because of his cross-category production. His role with the No. 1 power-play unit and ability to slide up and down the depth chart without suffering offensive declines makes him one of the more reliable scorers year in, year out.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola