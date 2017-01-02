Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Kicks off 2017 in style

Simmonds picked up an assist and racked up seven PIM in Sunday's loss to the Ducks.

Quite the eventful night for Simmonds, who set up a Travis Konecny goal, lost his jersey and shirt during a fight with Kevin Bieksa and was denied by John Gibson in the shootout. The feisty winger remains a hugely valuable fantasy asset due to his 17 goals, 67 PIM and consistent power-play production. Make sure you keep riding the Wayne Train in your fantasy league as his multi-category production makes him one of the best all-around fantasy options.