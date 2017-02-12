Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Nets winner over Sharks

Simmonds netted his 23rd goal of the season in overtime Saturday to deliver a 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Simmonds' overall production is as solid as ever -- he's on pace for more than 30 goals and close to 60 points. And he now has a goal in each of his last two games after going scoreless in four coming out of the All-Star break. Simmonds will finish with more than 100 PIM and is a throwback to the old-school power forwards of the past.