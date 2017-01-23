Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Registers two even-strength points versus Islanders
Simmonds tallied a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory over the Islanders on Sunday.
The veteran wing looked a lot better with his new linemates in their second game together. This was the first time since Oct. 30 that Simmonds had two even-strength points in the same game. His minus-17 rating is tough for fantasy owners to swallow, but Simmonds is right where he should be everywhere else with 19 goals, 36 points, 17 power-play points and 76 penalty minutes.
