Flyers' Wayne Simmonds: Stuck in offensive rut

Simmonds went pointless in his last four games before the holiday break.

Simmonds may have done more last Thursday against the Devils had he not spent so much time in the box. The physical power forward racked up 16 PIM in that game, while bringing his season total to 60 minutes spent in the sin bin. There's nothing to like about the minus-7 rating, but with 16 goals, 13 assists, and 14 points on the man advantage, Simmonds stuffs enough of the offensive categories to offset his lackluster play in the defensive zone.