Golden Knights' Brad Hunt: Packs bags for desert
Hunt signed a two-year, $1.3 million contract with Vegas on Saturday.
After being waived by the Blues in January, he was quickly picked up by Nashville but only combined for 12 big league games between both clubs -- tallying one goal and five assists. Hunt's more noteworthy for his AHL contributions, though, posting nine goals and 29 points in 23 games for AHL Chicago. The depth chart in Vegas isn't clear right now, yet Hunt stands a decent chance of making the roster once things start falling into place.
