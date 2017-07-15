Golden Knights' Brendan Leipsic: Inks two-year deal with Vegas
Leipsic signed a two-year, $1.3 million contract with the Golden Knights on Saturday.
Leipsic spent the entirety of the 2016-17 campaign with AHL Toronto, racking up an impressive 51 points (18 goals, 33 assists) in 49 games. The 23-year-old winger will likely start next season skating in a bottom-six role, so he probably won't get enough ice time to be a desirable option in season-long fantasy formats out of the gate. However, if he's able to lock down a top-six role at some point during the campaign, he'll be a player fantasy owners will want to keep an eye on.
