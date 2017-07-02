Golden Knights' Chris Casto: Inks deal with expansion club
Casto signed a one-year, $650,000 contract with Vegas on Saturday.
Casto has recorded 28 points over the past three seasons for AHL Providence, as well as a valiant plus-20 rating. Vegas picked defensive heavy, though, so don't expect Casto to get called up from AHL Chicago too much.
