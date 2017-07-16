Play

Glass signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Golden Knights on Saturday, TSN reports.

Glass was the first of Vegas' three first-round draft selections in 2017, selecting him sixth overall. The 18-year-old Winnipeg native busted out in 2016-17 when he had 32 goals and 92 points.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...