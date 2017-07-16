Play

Glass signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Saturday, TSN reports.

Glass was the first of Vegas' three first-round draft selections in 2017, taken sixth overall. The 18-year-old Winnipeg native busted out in 2016-17 when he had 32 goals and 92 points for the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

