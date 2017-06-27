Ferguson was sent to the Golden Knights by the Stars on Monday -- along with a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft -- in exchange for Marc Methot.

After a rough rookie campaign with WHL Kamloops -- a 4-10-0 record with a 4.13 GAA -- Ferguson bounced back and went 16-10-2 in 2016-17 with a much improved 2.74 GAA, which got him picked by the Stars in the seventh round of this past weekend's draft. Having also selected Jake Oettinger with the 26th overall pick in the draft, Dallas was free to trade away some depth in goal. The 18-year-old becomes the first prospect between the pipes for Vegas, but he'll likely remain in the WHL for another season rather than joining AHL Chicago.