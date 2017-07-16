Play

Brannstrom signed an entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Saturday, reports TSN.ca.

He had one goal and five assists in 35 games for HV71 Jonkoping of the Swedish Elite League last season, but moreover, Brannstrom showed strong defensive sensibilities. His future is bright as a smooth-skating, two-way defender.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...