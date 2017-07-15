Play

Reinhart signed a two-year contract with the Golden Knights on Saturday. The deal is worth $800,000 annually.

It's officially a clean slate for Reinhart, who quickly fell out of favor with the Islanders, but was picked up by Vegas in the expansion draft. Originally selected fourth overall by the Isles in 2012, the defenseman went on to produce a mere two points with a minus-5 rating over 37 games. With respect to the pressure cooker of the NHL, look for head coach Gerard Gallant to shield him from a role that doesn't mesh with his natural skill set. Reinhart can be an imposing presence from the back line, but expecting a ton of minutes right out of the gate probably isn't realistic.

