Leschyshyn was drafted 62nd overall by the Golden Knights at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Jake's dad Curtis was the third overall pick in the 1988 draft and went on to play 1,033 NHL games. The younger Leschyshyn isn't quite the prospect his father was, but he shares some of his father's traits, including work ethic and attention to detail. It would be foolish at this point to tab Jake as anything more than a potential role player at the NHL level, but he can win a face-off, kill some penalties and work his tail off every single shift. There is a lot to like, but keep your expectations in check.