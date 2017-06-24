Rondbjerg was drafted 65th overall by the Golden Knights at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Born in Denmark, Rondbjerg had a very strong season playing for the Vaxjo program in Sweden. Known as an offensive specialist, Rondbjerg has produced everywhere he has played. He has also represented his native Denmark in numerous international competitions including a pair of World Juniors. This is a nice upside pick for the expansion Golden Knights.