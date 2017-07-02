Kruger has been traded to the Golden Knights, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Earlier in June, reports suggested that Kruger would be sent to Vegas, so this latest news doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 27-year-old has spent his entire career in Chicago and is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he had five goals and 12 assists across 70 games. He'll now have the chance for a fresh start in Vegas, where he'll likely provide depth at center.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...