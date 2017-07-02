Kruger has been traded to the Golden Knights, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Earlier in June, reports suggested that Kruger would be sent to Vegas, so this latest news doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 27-year-old has spent his entire career in Chicago and is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he had five goals and 12 assists across 70 games. He'll now have the chance for a fresh start in Vegas, where he'll likely provide depth at center.