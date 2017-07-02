Golden Knights' Marcus Kruger: Dealt to Vegas
Kruger has been traded to the Golden Knights, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Earlier in June, reports suggested that Kruger would be sent to Vegas, so this latest news doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 27-year-old has spent his entire career in Chicago and is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he had five goals and 12 assists across 70 games. He'll now have the chance for a fresh start in Vegas, where he'll likely provide depth at center.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Supposedly done deal with Vegas•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Time running out in Chicago?•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Heading to Worlds•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Nets two points•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Marks goals column against Pens•
-
Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger: Healthy enough to play Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...