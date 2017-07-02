Golden Knights' Max Lagace: Signs in Sin City
Lagace signed a one-year, $650,000 contract with Vegas on Saturday.
Coming from the Stars organization, Lagace had a rough 2016-17 season, posting an .883 save percentage coupled with a 3.56 GAA over 32 games for AHL Texas. The 24-year-old backstop will have to prove a lot before he gets the call for a big-league roster.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...