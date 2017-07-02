Lagace signed a one-year, $650,000 contract with Vegas on Saturday.

Coming from the Stars organization, Lagace had a rough 2016-17 season, posting an .883 save percentage coupled with a 3.56 GAA over 32 games for AHL Texas. The 24-year-old backstop will have to prove a lot before he gets the call for a big-league roster.

