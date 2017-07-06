Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Files for arbitration
Schmidt has filed for salary arbitration, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Schmidt was recently selected by Vegas in the 2017 NHL Expansion draft and was subsequently given a qualifying offer. However, instead of agreeing to the offer, he's filed for arbitration, which will give him a chance to argue for a more favorable contract. A third-party arbiter will hear his case at the end of July, although both Schmidt and the Golden Knights can continue to negotiate in the meantime, so there's still a chance they'll be able to avoid the hearing altogether.
