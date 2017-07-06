Schmidt has filed for salary arbitration, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Schmidt was recently selected by Vegas in the 2017 NHL Expansion draft and was subsequently given a qualifying offer. However, instead of agreeing to the offer, he's filed for arbitration, which will give him a chance to argue for a more favorable contract. A third-party arbiter will hear his case at the end of July, although both Schmidt and the Golden Knights can continue to negotiate in the meantime, so there's still a chance they'll be able to avoid the hearing altogether.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...