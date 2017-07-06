Schmidt has filed for salary arbitration, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Schmidt was recently selected by Vegas in the 2017 NHL Expansion draft and was subsequently given a qualifying offer. However, instead of agreeing to the offer, he's filed for arbitration, which will give him a chance to argue for a more favorable contract. A third-party arbiter will hear his case at the end of July, although both Schmidt and the Golden Knights can continue to negotiate in the meantime, so there's still a chance they'll be able to avoid the hearing altogether.