Suzuki signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Saturday, TSN reports.

The Golden Knights landed a skilled forward in Suzuki with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 draft. The soon-to-be 18-year-old Suzuki starred at Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey League in 2016-17, posting 45 goals and 91 points in 65 games for the Attack.

