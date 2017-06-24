Hague was drafted 34th overall by the Golden Knights at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

This is a nice pickup for the expansion club early in Round 2. A massive defender, Hague checks in a 6-foot-5, 215 pounds. He also has average puck skills and thinks the game well. Hague is unlikely to be much of a point producer as a professional, but he has the look of a useful two-way defender.