Golden Knights' Oscar Dansk: Signs one-year agreement
Dansk will join the Golden Knights on a one-year, two-way contract, Mike Kelly of TSN reports.
Dansk figures to split time with Maxime Lagace for the starting role with AHL Chicago as Calvin Pickard is firmly locked into the No. 2 role behind starter Marc-Andre Fleury. The 23-year-old Dansk spent the last two seasons playing for Rogle BK in the Swedish league, where he put together a 19-37-0 record -- including four shutouts. Fantasy owners -- even in deeper leagues -- can probably hold off picking up the Swede until he can at least secure an NHL backup job.
