Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Agrees to two-year deal with Vegas
Lindberg signed a two-year, $3.4 million contract with the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Lindberg was selected by Vegas in June's expansion draft and has now agreed to a two-year pact with his new club. He's coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he had just eight goals and 12 assists across 65 games with the Rangers, which kept him off the radar in the majority of fantasy formats. The former second-round pick has shown flashes of potential in his career, but he'll likely need to take on a bigger role in order to become a viable fantasy option.
