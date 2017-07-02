Golden Knights' Paul Thompson: Signed to one-year deal
Thompson signed a one-year contract with the Golden Knights on Saturday.
Thompson appeared in 21 games with the Panthers in 2016-17; he notched just three assists with a minus-4 rating in that span. However, there should still be some continuity with his development since the Golden Knights have a pair of former Florida executives running the show in Vegas -- Gerard Gallant as the head coach and Mike Kelley as an assistant bench boss.
