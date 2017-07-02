Golden Knights' Stefan Matteau: Reaches one-year deal

Matteau signed a one-year deal with the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Vegas is rolling the dice on a 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward who spent all of last season honing his craft with the St. John's IceCaps of the AHL. In 67 games for Montreal's minor-league affiliate, Matteau produced 25 points and a whopping 122 PIM. Remember, this is a guy the Devils had originally chosen with a first-round (29th overall) pick in the 2012 draft, so there may be plenty of untapped potential for the Golden Knights and fantasy owners alike.

