Golden Knights' T.J. Tynan: Garners two-year, two-way deal with Vegas
Tynan signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Golden Knights on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Instead of lazily writing Tynan off for his diminutive stature -- he's just 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds -- it appears that Vegas is realizing the forward's upside. The Illinois native is a deft passer who could thrive on an energy line. He posted 12 goals, 29 assists, and a plus-14 rating over 72 games for AHL Cleveland this past season. Expect growing pains coupled with flashes of offensive potential from Tynan as he grows along with the Golden Knights.
