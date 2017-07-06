Golden Knights' Teemu Pulkkinen: Agrees to one-year contract
Pulkkinen signed a one-year, $700,000 deal with Vegas on Thursday.
Pulkkinen logged a total of 13 games last season split between Minnesota and Arizona, tallying two goals while averaging just 9:23 of ice time. The one-way nature of the winger's contract would seem to indicate the Knights have an expanded role in mind for him, but what that looks like probably won't be determined until training camp.
