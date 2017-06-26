Samuelsson wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Oilers and will become an unrestricted free agent, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Samuelsson was traded from the Coyotes to the Oilers in exchange for Mitchell Moroz back in February, but the Oilers have now decided to let the 23-year-old go. He's played just three career games in the NHL with Arizona back in 2014, but has since been relegated to the AHL. He'll likely remain off the fantasy radar even if he finds a suitor elsewhere.