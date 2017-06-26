Samuelsson wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Oilers and will become an unrestricted free agent, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Samuelsson was traded from the Coyotes to the Oilers in exchange for Mitchell Moroz back in February, but the Oilers have now decided to let the 23-year-old go. He's played just three career games in the NHL with Arizona back in 2014, but has since been relegated to the AHL. He'll likely remain off the fantasy radar even if he finds a suitor elsewhere.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...