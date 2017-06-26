Henrik Samuelsson: Fails to receive qualifying offer from Oilers
Samuelsson wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Oilers and will become an unrestricted free agent, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Samuelsson was traded from the Coyotes to the Oilers in exchange for Mitchell Moroz back in February, but the Oilers have now decided to let the 23-year-old go. He's played just three career games in the NHL with Arizona back in 2014, but has since been relegated to the AHL. He'll likely remain off the fantasy radar even if he finds a suitor elsewhere.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...