Nedeljkovic was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Monday.

Fellow goaltender Michael Leighton was sent down in a corresponding move. The 21-year-old Ohio native will be looking to make his NHL debut while backup Eddie Lack (concussion) remains sidelined, but there's no guarantee he'll get the nod ahead of veteran starter Cam Ward. Nedeljkovic has had what amounts to a pretty brutal start to his AHL career, however, as he's recorded a 5-12-0 record with a disastrous .884 save percentage and 3.30 GAA.