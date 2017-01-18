Nedeljkovic made his NHL debut in relief of Cam Ward on Tuesday, stopping all 17 shots he faced in a 4-1 loss to Columbus.

Ward struggled, but the 21-year-old backup shined in his first taste of NHL action despite being in tough against the league's No. 3 offense. That said, Nedeljkovic has struggled to live up to his pedigree as a 2014 second-round pick, as he has just an .884 save percentage in 18 AHL contests this year and doesn't have an impressive recent history in either juniors or the minors; if anything, he's regressed significantly since delivering promising work in his first two junior seasons. There's still some long-term appeal here, but this one outing shouldn't get you too excited about the Ohioan netminder's current fantasy value.

