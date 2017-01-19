Nedeljkovic was sent to AHL Charlotte on Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Nedeljkovic played well against a tough Columbus offense Tuesday in his NHL debut, but that won't be enough to keep him around to remain Cam Ward's backup. Instead, Michael Leighton has been recalled to fill that void.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola