Hurricanes' Alex Nedeljkovic: Sent back to AHL
Nedeljkovic was sent to AHL Charlotte on Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Nedeljkovic played well against a tough Columbus offense Tuesday in his NHL debut, but that won't be enough to keep him around to remain Cam Ward's backup. Instead, Michael Leighton has been recalled to fill that void.
