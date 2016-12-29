Nestrasil served as a healthy scratch for the sixth consecutive game Wednesday against the Penguins.

Nestrasil has played in only 16 games this season with five points to show for it, and is frequently relegated to the bench whenever the Hurricanes have 16 healthy forwards, which is currently the case. As such, he currently has a fantasy value of about zero, and should not be on your roster.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola