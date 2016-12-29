Hurricanes' Andrej Nestrasil: Continues to serve as healthy scratch
Nestrasil served as a healthy scratch for the sixth consecutive game Wednesday against the Penguins.
Nestrasil has played in only 16 games this season with five points to show for it, and is frequently relegated to the bench whenever the Hurricanes have 16 healthy forwards, which is currently the case. As such, he currently has a fantasy value of about zero, and should not be on your roster.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Andrej Nestrasil: Healthy scratch Saturday vs. Caps•
-
Hurricanes' Andrej Nestrasil: Returns to lineup following benching•
-
Hurricanes' Andrej Nestrasil: Puts back injury behind him•
-
Hurricanes' Andrej Nestrasil: Career season cut short by injury•
-
Hurricanes' Andrej Nestrasil: Fractured vertebra, season over•
-
Hurricanes' Andrej Nestrasil: Out again Sunday•