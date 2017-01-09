Hurricanes' Andrej Nestrasil: Put on waivers Monday
Nestrasil was placed on waivers by Carolina on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The center has only played in two games since Dec. 13, a healthy scratch in all of those games, so Carolina is looking to free up a roster space. If he clears waivers, he will report to AHL Charlotte.
