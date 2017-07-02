Kichton signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Kichton had a hefty regression in the 2016-17 season, only recording 23 points in 63 games -- compared to 41 points in 68 games during 2015-16. These are overall pretty solid numbers for a defenseman, though. With zero NHL experience to his name, though, it'll be an uphill battle to make Carolina's roster.

