Hurricanes' Brenden Kichton: Inks deal with Canes
Kichton signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Hurricanes on Saturday.
Kichton had a hefty regression in the 2016-17 season, only recording 23 points in 63 games -- compared to 41 points in 68 games during 2015-16. These are overall pretty solid numbers for a defenseman, though. With zero NHL experience to his name, though, it'll be an uphill battle to make Carolina's roster.
