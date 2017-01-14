Pesce (undisclosed) is on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he'll play Friday against the Sabres, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.

Pesce will slot into his usual spot skating alongside Jaccob Slavin on the Hurricanes' second pairing against Buffalo. The 22-year-old blueliner is averaging over 21 minutes of ice time per game, but his limited offensive production -- 10 points in 41 games this season -- keeps him off the fantasy radar in most season-long formats.