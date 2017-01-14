McGinn scored two goals in Friday's 5-2 win against the Sabres.

It's been a challenging first full season in the bigs for McGinn. Relegated to mostly checking-line duty earlier in the season, he totaled just three points in his first 20 games to the end of December. Since then, however, he's been moved up to the second line with Jordan Staal and Elias Lindholm and has five points (3G, 2A) in five games so far in January. He makes for a good speculative add in most deeper fantasy formats right now.